Khanjawala incident: Delhi Police steps up probe, Special CP visits Janauti village

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A team of top officials of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the Khanjawala incident where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road in the national capital.



The team was led by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.



The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.



The girl's body was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared dead. The post-mortem of the deceased was done on Monday.

The five accused, who were in the car were arrested.

According to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.

"Accused Mithun Kumar and Amit Khanna were in the back seat of the car. After fleeing from the accident spot they stopped the car near Janauti village on Kanjhawala Road, where they found the victim woman's body stuck under the car," the FIR further stated.

Meanwhile, the blood samples of all the five accused in the Kanjhawala death case in the national capital were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol, sources said on Monday.

Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday granted three days of police remand to interrogate five accused Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun in the Kanjhawala death case.

The accused were produced in a closed courtroom amid tight security. (ANI)