Khap Panchayat boycotts 3 families in Rajasthan village for raising voice against wildlife hunting

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): A Khap Panchayat has allegedly imposed a total boycott on three families in Bala in Jodhpur's Bilara area for raising their voice against wildlife hunting.

"Being an environment lover, I have been working to protect wildlife for the last three-four years. In the recent past, many hunters were arrested on my tip-off. Since these hunters are influential, the Khap Panchayat imposed a boycott on three families," said a member from one of the boycotted families.



All three families are under house arrest for the last 20 days and no help is coming their way, he added.

Another family said: "From June 5, we have been boycotted by the villagers for the campaign launched for wildlife safety. Shops have been prohibited from selling us any products. We are facing financial issue as well."

Additional SP, Jodhpur (Rural), Sunil K Pawar, said that the Bilara station house officer (SHO) is investigating the matter. (ANI)

