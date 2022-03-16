Kharge accuses Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Kapil Sibal of deliberately trying to weaken Congress and said that he may be a good lawyer but he is not a mass leader as he is not aware of the ground realities about politics.

Congress G-23 includes Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others, who have been raising demand for organization rehaul in the party leadership for the past two years since the defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election.



Attacking Sibal, Kharge said, "He has never been to any village, district or state and worked for the Congress party. So he does not know the desire of the Congress workers. Therefore he does not know anything about the party."

He also urged the party's Interim president Sonia Gandhi to take action against the leaders who are not working for the betterment of the party, adding that Sibal is deliberately weakening the party.

He further said, "In the wake of poll debacle in five states, Sonia Gandhi has asked resignation from all the state party chiefs in order to facilitate overhaul of the local units. Sibal is scripting unnecessary controversy. CWC has given full power authority to take necessary action against those who are holding the party posts and not working for strengthening the party."(ANI)

