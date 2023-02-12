Kharge slams BJP, says entire wealth of country gone into one person's hand

Pakur (Jharkhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday lashed out at the ruling BJP in the centre and alleged that the entire wealth of the nation has gone into the hands of one person in past few years.

"A man, whose wealth was Rs 1 Lakh crore in 2019, has became 13 lakh crores in the last 2.5 years. The entire nation's wealth has gone into one hand. We raised this issue with in Parliament. Instead of giving answers, they (the government) called it unparliamentary," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Pakur district of Jharkhand while referring to Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group.

Calling the BJP leaders at the centre 'Bunch of Liars', the Congress leader said, "Whenever we raised voice for the poor people, it was stifled by the governing party."



Accusing the BJP of making fake promises and telling lies to the people of this country, Kharge on Saturday described the leaders of the saffron party as a "gang of liars".

"If someone talks about honesty. If someone guides them to the truth, then they send him to jail. Modi ji and Shah ji are very strong in 'Todh and Phodh'. They have formed many Todh and Phodh Sarkars," alleged the Congress Chief.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "Where is freedom of speech? It is not in Parliament? It is not outside Parliament."

Kharge was on a visit to Jharkhand for flagging off the "Haath se Haath Jodo" campaign from Sahebganj, Jharkhand. (ANI)

