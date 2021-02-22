Kharif paddy production increased by 15.91 pc in 2020-21

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 has increased by 15.91 per cent as compared to that of last year.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, paddy procurement is going smoothly in several states and Union Territories (UTs) including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra with a purchase of over 651.07 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs) till February 19.

Out of these, Punjab has contributed 202.82 LMT which contributes to 31.15 per cent of total procurement

This is an increase of 15.91 per cent against last year's corresponding purchase of 561.67 LMT.

The government continues to procure Kharif crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers as per existing MSP Schemes, as was done in previous seasons, according to the ministry.



Moreover, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 51.92 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. Further, based on the concerned State Govt. proposals, the sanction for procurement of 26.69 LMT of pulse and oilseeds of Rabi Marketing Season 2020-2021 for the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, was also given, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

For other states and UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

According to the ministry, up to February 20, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 3,09,283.48 MT of moong, urad, tur, groundnut pods and soyabean having MSP value of Rs 1,665.68 Crores benefitting 1,67,740 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having an MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto February 20. At present, in respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. (ANI)

