Khattar announces Rs 5 lakh annual financial aid for Loktantra Senani for treatment

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh annually to a Loktantra Senani or his spouse for treatment in a private or government hospital.

The Chief Minister asked to change the term 'Emergency Victim' to Loktantra Senanis on the identity cards.

The announcement was made by Khatttar in an event where he was invited to honour the satyagrahis who had struggled during the Emergency imposed in 1975.

Khattar said the state government was giving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to Loktantra Senanis along with free bus travel facility to those who went jail during the Satyagraha Movement in Emergency. (ANI)

