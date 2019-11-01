Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Khattar, Captain governments forcing farmers to burn stubble, says Delhi CM as air quality in capital continues to be hazardous

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in Delhi.
"The Khattar and Captain governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhawan and expressed their anger against the governments there," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
The air quality has remained hazardous in the national capital for the past several days.
According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.
"If we see the records from September 23 to October 21, the fire incidents have increased from last year. So far, 3466 incidents have taken place. Last year, till October 21, it was 2575," Anil Sood, Head ACM division, PRSC told ANI in Ludhiana.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai tweeted about protests by the party against straw burning in Punjab and Haryana and wrote, "AAP protests against burning of stubble in Haryana-Punjab. Today, AAP women functionaries and women MLAs will give roses to BJP National President Amit Shah." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:39 IST

Govt doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdraw their strike

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Government doctors in Tamil Nadu temporarily withdrew their strike on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:30 IST

Assam: Two Moists killed in encounter in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in Saraibil area of Kokrajhar on Friday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:16 IST

Hyderabad man gives triple talaq to wife for having 'crooked teeth'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police registered a case against a man here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for having crooked teeth.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:53 IST

Lakshadweep gets heavy rain, strong winds as cyclone Maha hits coast

Lakshadweep (India) Nov 1 (ANI): Kalpeni Island in Lakshadweep witnessed rough seas and heavy rains accompanied by gusty wind due to cyclone Maha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra to meet Sonia today

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the government formation in Maharashtra, senior Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders will be meeting interim party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:28 IST

Lakshadweep, Kerala and TN likely to receive heavy rainfall due...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Severe Cyclonic storm Maha which was over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area has moved north-northwestwards, with the speed of 18 kilometres in the past six hours on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:18 IST

President, PM Modi wish people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on their formation day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 09:15 IST

Maharashtra: Beed farmer asks Guv to make him CM until BJP-Sena...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As impasse between the BJP and Shiv Sena continues over government formation in Maharashtra, a farmer from Beed district wrote a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar, urging to make him the Chief Minister till the differences are sorted out between the two

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:49 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Bhendi Bazar, none injured

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Fire broke out in Ismail building at Bhendi Bazar on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:48 IST

New Delhi: Ambulance overturns on MB Road, pregnant woman injured

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Two including a pregnant woman were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling met with an accident and overturned on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Khanpur T-point.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 08:24 IST

Ashok Gehlot welcomes Rajasthan Court's decision of dismissing...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the High Court's decision to dismiss the FIR and charge-sheet against Pehlu Khan in a cattle smuggling case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 07:18 IST

Maharashtra power tussle: Various party MLAs extend support to Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Several MLAs from various parties on Thursday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended support amid the ongoing tussle over the formation of government between BJP and Shiv Sena in the state.

Read More
iocl