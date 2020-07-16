Khattar hits back at Surjewala, says private hotels open to everyone

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks alleging that BJP-led Haryana government was "providing security" to loyalists of Sachin Pilot at a hotel in the state and said private hotels were open for everybody and anybody can stay there.

He said the Haryana government has no role in the troubles faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan.

"Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it," Khattar said.

Pilot, who has differences with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said on Wednesday that he did not plan to join the BJP.

Surjewala said at a presser that he has seen Sachin Pilot's remarks. "If you don't want to join the party, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and return to your home in Jaipur," he said. (ANI)

