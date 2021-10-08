Khattar retracts "tit for tat" remark, says people are allowed to protest peacefully

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Inaugurating various projects in the Mata Mansa Devi temple here on the second day of Navratri, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday retracted his controversial "tit for tat" remarks.

Addressing media persons here, the Chief Minister said, "I take back my statement. It was in self-defence. I do not want the law and order situation in the state to get out of control, hence I take back my statement."

"Protesting peacefully is a right, but no one should cross the line, hurt anyone or destroy vehicles. If such incidents occur, then it is not good," Khattar said.

Khattar on Sunday asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers.



Addressing the unit, Khattar had asked them to form volunteer groups of 700-1000 farmers at different places of the state.

"Do not worry...when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said.

Khattar called the "adamant approach" of the farmers on the repeal of the laws incorrect, and said, "Even today, amendments (in the farm laws) can be done. But in a democratic setup, the approach to remain adamant is not right."

Talking about the excessive rains that destroyed the crops in the state, the Chief Minister assured that farmers will be compensated.

"This is the procurement season, and all the problems in procurement will be addressed by the government," he said.


