Updated: Aug 10, 2019 06:54 IST

Kondagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced that a campaign to eradicate malnutrition and anaemia will be launched in all districts to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.