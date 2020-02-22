Khurja BJP MLA's name missing from 'father's name' column in FIR against son

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 22 (ANI): In a new twist in the Khurja celebratory firing case, in which local BJP MLA Bijendra Singh's son Vikas Singh is an accused, the FIR lodged by the Bulandshahr police omits the name of the accused's father.

The police had lodged an FIR in the Khurja Kotwali against Vikas Singh on February 20 after a video of the MLA's son firing shots in the air at a wedding went viral.

However, the police have mentioned Vikas Singh's father's name as "unknown" in the FIR. The accused's address column also says "unknown". A copy of the FIR is in ANI's possession.

Senior police officers were not available to comment on the matter this the time of filing this report.

The FIR against Vikas, son of BJP MLA from Khurja, Bijendra Singh Khatik, was registered on February 20 under the relevant sections of IPC.

A senior police officer has earlier said that the accused has been booked under Section 336 of the IPC (endangering life or personal safety of others).

Last year, Parliament made changes in the Arms Act according to which use of firearms in celebratory firing has been prohibited and the violation would attract a fine of Rs 1,00,000 or imprisonment for two years or both. (ANI)

