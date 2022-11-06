Kidnapped gold trader's body found in Bihar's Arrah, three held

Arrah (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): The body of the gold trader who was kidnapped on Wednesday in Bihar's Arrah was found after a search operation for two days, according to the police.

The trader who was identified as Hariji Gupta was murdered after being kidnapped and his body was decomposed in water.



The police registered a case and arrested three persons.

"After searching for 2 days, we found his body. He was murdered after being kidnapped. The body was decomposed in water, so a committee of doctors has been formed for post-mortem," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Himanshu said on Saturday.

"An FIR has been registered in the case, three people have been arrested in the case, and further investigation is going on," he added.





Earlier, after Gupta went missing on Wednesday, the family had suspected his kidnapping following which three people were held. The family members tried searching for him but were not able to find him, after which they registered the complaint to the police.

The family members said that Gupta's phone kept ringing throughout the night and then got switched off. As per the police, the last location of the phone was traced in Behea.

Hariji Gupta was a resident of Bihar's Arrah. He owned three jewellery shops in Arrah and two jewellery shops in Patna. He also had a market on Arrah bypass Road, where several shops are run. He was also a lawyer by profession.

The police had also recovered his bike from the suspected spot. Under the investigation, three people were taken into custody by the police.

The police also had said that the businessman had entered into an argument with one of his tenant shop owners in the market, after which he removed her from his market.

Several other businessmen had also met the police and had urged them for finding Hariji Gupta safely at the earliest. (ANI)

