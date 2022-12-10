Kidnapped woman rescued, 8 arrested: Telangana police

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], December 10, (ANI): Telangana police on Saturday said they have rescued a woman, who was kidnapped from her residence in broad daylight and arrested eight accused so far.

"Total of 8 people have been arrested and we also rescued the woman. A kidnapping case has been registered against the accused," said Additional Commissioner, Rachakonda Commissionerate, Sudheer Babu.

The woman was kidnapped from her residence in Adibatla area in Ranga Reddy on Friday.



As per reports, the woman's parents have alleged that around a hundred youths had barged into their house and forcibly taken away their 24-year-old daughter, Vaishali.

The accused also vandalised the house, the parents told the police.

"It is definitely a serious offence. We have registered cases under section 307 and other sections of IPC related to threatening. An investigation is underway," said Sudheer Babu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

