Kidney racket: Kanpur Police arrest PSRI Hospital chief after hours of interrogation

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 8 (ANI): The Kanpur Police on Saturday arrested the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delhi's PSRI hospital after hours of interrogation in connection with a kidney racket case.

Dr Deepak Shukla, CEO, PSRI Hospital was detained by the police in the national capital yesterday and was brought to Kanpur for questioning.

After the completion of the interrogation, the police found that Shukla was a complicit in the crime and hence, arrested him.

In February this year, the police had busted a gang involved in the sale of kidney and liver. They used to lure poor people on the pretext of jobs and take them to Delhi where they used to ask them to sell their kidneys in exchange for large sums of money.

During the interrogation, the kingpins of the gang - T Rajkumar and Gaurav - named various renowned hospitals of the national capital that were involved in the racket.

It was also revealed that the donor was paid around five to six lakh rupees for his organs while they were sold for Rs 70-80 lakh. (ANI)

