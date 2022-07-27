Killers of BJP worker may have escaped to Kerala: Karnataka home minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Taking note of the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there was a high chance that the accused may have escaped to neighbouring Kerala.

He added that a thorough probe will reveal if there was any political motive behind the murder.

"A police search is underway to nab the accused. It's suspected that the accused have run away to Kerala and we're in touch with the police there. Probe will reveal if the murder was politically motivated or there were other reasons behind it," Jnanendra said.

Nettaru, a young BJP worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified persons on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state police were in touch with their counterparts in Kerala as the crime took place close to the inter-state border.



"As the incident took place close to the Kerala border, our police are in touch with the Kerala Police. Karnataka DGP will speak to his Kerala counterpart, while SP Mangaluru has spoken to SP Kasargod. It looks like a pre-planned incident bearing similarities to other cases," said CM Bommai.

The chief minister also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they will get justice.

"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed. I appeal to everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," said the chief minister.

Bommai also said that he had spoken with state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and police officials in connection with the incident.

"I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now some things cannot be said openly...(He was) murdered by deceit," he added.

Earlier in the day, the body of the BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who was hacked to death by unidentified people in Bellare, was brought to his residence in Sullia.

Thousands of locals followed the ambulance that carried Nettaru's body as people expressed their collective grief. Local authorities made elaborate arrangements for the passing of the convoy. (ANI)

