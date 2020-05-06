Killing of Naikoo clear signal that those who stand by gun are consumed by it: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was a signal loud and clear that those who stand by gun, are consumed by it.

"India stands by its Army! The killing of RiyazNaikoo is a signal, loud and clear. Those who stand by gun, are consumed by gun," Singh said in a tweet.

In a major success, security forces killed Naikoo who was active in the valley for almost eight years.

He was killed in an operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama.

Naikoo had Rs 12 lakh bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

