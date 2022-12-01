Kin demand FIR against constable after youth dies by suicide following alleged harassment by police

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Kin staged a protest to register an FIR against a police constable citing a youth committed suicide after allegedly being fed up with the police harassment in Bhainsbod village under Bilha police station area in the disirct on Tuesday.



The youth who died was identified as Harish Chandra Gandale and he died by jumping before the train. As a result of which, the angered family members gheraoed the police station and demanded a case to be registered against the police constable for Abetment of suicide.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Dev Sharma has said that the accused police constable, Rooplal Chandra has been suspended and a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter. A magisterial probe has also been ordered and further action would be taken accordingly.

The family members, however, claimed that they would not perform the last rites of the youth until the FIR was registered against the guilty constable and he was arrested. (ANI)

