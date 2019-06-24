Kin of 243 people missing from Kerala seek govt's intervention

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): At least 164 people from Delhi, who set sail from Kerala coast on January 12 this year, are still missing.

These people are from the Madangir area in South Delhi and were on board along with other 79 people in the boat set sail for New Zealand from Munumbum in Kerala.

No family members have any clue of those who were on that boat till date. They were sailing in the sea illegally without a passport or an identification card.

One of the family members Hanumanta said, "10 people from my family including my 10-year old grandson who was studying in Andhra school went that day. I was in Andhra Pradesh in my village due to some property matters. My daughter-in-law told me that she will send money from abroad when they reach. I don't know where they have gone. I have not received any call from them."

Sharing a similar experience with ANI, Satamma said, "My son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were on board. They paid lakhs of rupees for boarding the boat by selling off our house. I have not received any information. I don't know how to find them."

Meanwhile, a few residents of that area informed that one of the persons got blank calls from some foreign numbers but when he tried to call back on those numbers it went switched off.

They also informed that a Kerala newspaper claimed that the boat stopped in Indonesia and purchased diesel and life jackets.

The family members are now waiting for government intervention in this matter. (ANI)

