Kin of Andhra woman who dies at govt health centre stage protest

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Relatives of a 30-year-old woman who died on Thursday at government-run community health centre here in Palasa town, staged an agitation at the facility alleging negligence by the duty doctor.

The woman identified as K Punyavati and hailing from Gokannapalli village was admitted to the health centre on Thursday afternoon and passed away later.

Relatives of the woman and locals alleged negligence by the doctor and claimed that the doctor runs a private clinic nearby Tekkali town and neglects his duties at the government health centre.

Meanwhile, Hospital sources said that the duty doctor D Lakshmana Rao was unavailable as there was a strike. (ANI)