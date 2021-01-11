Kin of Bhandara fire victims to get Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic hospital fire at Bhandara in Maharashtra.

PM Modi also approved the compensation of Rs 50,000 from the same fund to those who were seriously injured in the hospital fire.

"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

As many as 10 children died in the fire that broke out at SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital.

The Maharashtra government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of dead children and also ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. (ANI)