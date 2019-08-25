Kin of deceased fishermen move Madras HC seeking compensation from state govt

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Families of two fishermen, who drowned in the sea, filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking compensation of Rs 20 lakh each and government job for next in kin from the state government.

The petitioners claimed that the state government is neither ready to offer them a compensation and nor has agreed to fulfil their demand of a job.

"Four fishermen from Pamban Island, Rameswaram went for fishing in a piper boat that capsized due to a hurricane and they did not return ashore. This caused disturbance among Pamban fishermen who later engaged in the search operation of the missing fishermen," said S Muruganantham, State President of Tamil Nadu Sea Workers Association.

"On July 9, two fishermen were rescued while two bodies went missingat Pudukottai District, Kodiyakkarai on July 13. We have been demanding for a government job and Rs 20 lakh compensation each for the families but the government is not doing anything," he added. (ANI)

