Kin of four persons who died during Ganpati idol immersion demand Rs 10 lakh, govt jobs as compensation in Haryana

Mahindragarh (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): The relatives of four persons who died during Ganpati idol immersion here have demanded Rs 10 lakh each and government jobs.

The victims had died during the immersion at a canal near Village Jhagadoli in District Mahindragarh of Haryana.

The relatives submitted a petition to the district deputy commissioner who gave assurances of acting on their request. After that, the relatives performed the last rites.

The ASP and SDM reached the government hospital where the kin were protesting. They sent the petition to the government through the District Deputy Commissioner. The bodies of the deceased were taken for cremation only after assurance by Deputy Commissioner over the phone, assuring appropriate action till Tuesday.

In a tragic accident, 4 boys drowned while taking part in Ganapati immersions in a canal in Village Jhagadoli. Two children drowned to death while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Eight others were rescued.

"The incident happened around 6.15 pm when children went for Ganpati idol immersion. In this hour of grief, we are with all the grieved family and the demand letter has been sent to the government through the District Deputy Commissioner and whatever possible help will be given to them," said SSP, Mahindragarh, Sidharth Jain to ANI.

SDM Vakil Ahmad, told ANI, "In this hour of grief, we are with the family and the demand letter has been sent to the government through the District Deputy Commissioner and whatever help is possible will be given to them."

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi came to an end on Friday. (ANI)