Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): Family members of Policeman Javied Iqbal, who lost his life, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.



According to an official release, the family members included Iqbal's sister, Shabnum Parviez along with Saima Imran, who apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues.

The Lt Governor heard them and assured that all their concerns would be taken up for consideration, "in a sympathetic manner." (ANI)