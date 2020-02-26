Kindly apologise: Aaditya Thackeray to Fadnavis over 'wearing bangles' remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked BJP leader and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for making remarks targetting the Shiv Sena's silence over AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's comment.

"Devendra Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise about bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all - the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a former Chief Minister," Aaditya tweeted.

Targetting Shiv Sena's silence over the recent controversial remark by Pathan, Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be "wearing bangles" but the BJP was not and knew how to retaliate in the same manner.

"Shiv Sena might be wearing bangles but we are not. If someone says something then he will be given an answer in the same way. BJP has this much power," Fadnavis had said.

The former chief minister was addressing protestors at Azad Maidan where BJP launched a protest against the Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women.

On February 20, while addressing an anti-CAA rally, at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Pathan had said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore, but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he had said.

Facing flak over his remarks, Pathan later took back his words and said he had not targeted any community but had spoken against members of some organisations. (ANI)

