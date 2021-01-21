KINFRA receives 14 expressions of interest to start ventures in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 21 (ANI): Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan on Thursday said that Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) has received 14 expressions of interest to start ventures in the state out of which nine have been executed.

Jayarajan told Assembly during the question hour that all 14 of them came in the global investors meet held in Kochi last year, in which promise of 1 lakh crore investment was made.

"Opposition was jealous about the investment attracted by the Left government and is trying to create hurdle against the development the state is achieving," he alleged while replying to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.



Chennithala alleged that the Left government was unable to bring any major investment to Kerala and is trying to hoodwink the people of Kerala by their empty promises.

He further said that the various schemes including extending various term loans are being undertaken in the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis that the MSMEs are facing.

"The unused land of Public sector undertakings (PSU) has been used for various cultivation under the 'Subhiksha Kerala scheme' announced by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is progressing well," he added.

The minister's reply came in the backdrop of PSUs having 259.53 acres of cultivable land in 42 establishments and out of this, 150.325 acres were cultivated. The income from agriculture has touched Rs 5 lakh in the 21 institutions that carried out the harvest. Those who have completed cultivation in the first phase have now started work for the second phase. (ANI)

