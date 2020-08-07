King Cobra rescued from residential area in Odisha's Ganjam district

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): A 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from a temple at Behrampur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district.

Srikant Nath, Forest Department official said, "Around 10.30 pm, we received a call from a resident saying that a King Cobra has entered the temple in Behrampur."

"A team including Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake. Later, it was released in the forest," Nath added. (ANI)

