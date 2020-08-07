Ganjam (Odisha) [India], August 7 (ANI): A 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from a temple at Behrampur in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.
A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district.
Srikant Nath, Forest Department official said, "Around 10.30 pm, we received a call from a resident saying that a King Cobra has entered the temple in Behrampur."
"A team including Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake. Later, it was released in the forest," Nath added. (ANI)
King Cobra rescued from residential area in Odisha's Ganjam district
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:27 IST
