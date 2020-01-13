Kingpin of narcotics trading gang carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh held in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A 29-year-old man has been arrested by sleuths of Mujaffarpur Special Cell, Bihar Police, on Monday for trading illicit narcotics in Delhi-NCR.

The accused identified as Shaidul Seikh, resident of PS Kalichak, Malda, in West Bengal is the kingpin of a narcotic trading gang. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by Delhi Police for his arrest.

Earlier, two of his suppliers identified as Bajlur Rahman resident of Gopal Pur-Baishnab Nagar, Malda, and Mohd. Abu Bakar Siddique resident of PS Kalia Chak were arrested in Delhi. About 10.5 kg of fine grade heroin was recovered from their possession. (ANI)

