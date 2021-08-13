Kinnaur landslide: Two more bodies recovered, death toll mounts to 15

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The death toll in the landslide">Kinnaur landslide rose to 15 after two more bodies were recovered from the incident site as search and rescue operations resumed in the early morning today.

However, the rescue operations have been halted due to shooting stones.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

13 persons have also been safely rescued from the site and sent for medical treatment. However, the number of people missing has yet not been confirmed.

The bulletin also informed that the vehicular movement at National Highway-5 has been resumed.

A 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble, as the landslide hit the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district on August 11. (ANI)