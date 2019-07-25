Kinner Kailash Yatra suspended this year due to inclement weather

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:31 IST

TDP MLAs walks out of Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday walked out from Andhra Pradesh Assembly alleging that Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao did not give them a chance to speak on the issue pertaining to asset division between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.