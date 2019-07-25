Kinner Kailash Yatra suspended this year due to inclement weather
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:39 IST
<p>Kinnaur (<a href="/search?query=Himachal Pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a>) [India], July 25 (ANI): Authorities on Thursday said the <a href="/search?query=Kinner Kailash Yatra">Kinner Kailash Yatra</a> stands suspended this year due to inclement weather and snowbound trek in the area.<br />"Keeping in view the inclement weather, snowbound trek, damaged forest huts at Ganesh Park and resolution passed by Dev Samaj and Pradhans of Ribba and Powari villages, it has been decided that <a href="/search?query=Kinner Kailash Yatra">Kinner Kailash Yatra</a> shall stay suspended for this year," Sub-Divisional Magistrate said in an official statement.<br />The decision was taken after a meeting of several departments including police, home guards, health and revenue. Secretary of Dev Samaj and representatives from Powari village panchayat were also present at the meeting.<br />"Tourists are advised not to plan for this trek this year," the statement added.<br />Two pilgrims had died of cold and altitude sickness in Kinnaur district last month, after which the district officials had directed pilgrims to refrain from undertaking the yatra to the mountain. (ANI)<br /></p>