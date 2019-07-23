Kins seek govt help to bring back bodies of Tamils who died in Riyadh

Mancherial (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): The families of the two Tamils who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday urged the central government to help them carry the bodies back to India.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Mallesh's son Polishetty Kiran said: "We request the External Affairs Ministry and NRI cell of Telangana to ensure that the mortal remains of the deceased are brought back at the earliest so that we can perform the final rites."

Uppu Mallesh (40) and Nampally Raju (24) died in a road accident in Riyadh city on Sunday morning (Riyadh time). The men were employed at the construction company and were going to work when a speeding car hit them.

The deceased men knew each other and had been staying in Riyadh for the last four years. (ANI)