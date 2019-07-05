Image Courtesy: Lok Sabha / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Image Courtesy: Lok Sabha / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Kiran Bedi regretted about tweet on Tamil Nadu: Rajnath

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 14:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 04 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed members in Lok Sabha that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had expressed deep regret over her controversial tweet on people of Tamil Nadu and urged all to put the matter at rest.
"Immediately the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took notice of her tweet. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed deep regret. She said 'what was written was in my personal capacity, however, I admit it was avoidable. I have highest regards for people of Tamil Nadu'," Singh, MP from Lucknow said in Lok Sabha in a reply session.
Singh said Bedi stated that she had sought to share people's perspective at a time when people were suffering from a shortage of water but it was avoidable and she should not "have shared it with public in this manner". Singh said that Bedi later deleted her tweet.
"I have the highest regard for people of Tamil Nadu like I have for the people of Puducherry whom I have been serving with utmost devotion for three years. They too have given me support. I deeply regret for any hurt caused," Singh quoted Bedi as stating.
The reply by Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu raised the issue of Bedi's tweet which allegedly ridiculed the people and entire society of Tamil Nadu in the Lower House of Parliament and sought a response by Singh.
"In a tweet Puducherry Lieutenant Governor has ridiculed the people and entire society of Tamil Nadu. If Government endorses her view then it means it supports her, I request Deputy Leader of the House to respond," Baalu said in Lok Sabha.
Singh, who faced interruptions from opposition benches, urged the members to put the matter to rest in the light of regret expressed by Bedi.
Meanwhile, Leader of Congress in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Bedi had humiliated people of Tamil Nadu "in an outrageous manner" and the House should adopt a resolution.
On June 30, Bedi tweeted, "A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become d first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 yrs back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+"
The city has been reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:51 IST

SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai airport runway finally pulled out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in the runway at Mumbai International Airport, was pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More
iocl