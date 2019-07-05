Kiran Bedi regretted about tweet on Tamil Nadu: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], July 04 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed members in Lok Sabha that Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had expressed deep regret over her controversial tweet on people of Tamil Nadu and urged all to put the matter at rest.

"Immediately the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took notice of her tweet. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has expressed deep regret. She said 'what was written was in my personal capacity, however, I admit it was avoidable. I have highest regards for people of Tamil Nadu'," Singh, MP from Lucknow said in Lok Sabha in a reply session.

Singh said Bedi stated that she had sought to share people's perspective at a time when people were suffering from a shortage of water but it was avoidable and she should not "have shared it with public in this manner". Singh said that Bedi later deleted her tweet.

"I have the highest regard for people of Tamil Nadu like I have for the people of Puducherry whom I have been serving with utmost devotion for three years. They too have given me support. I deeply regret for any hurt caused," Singh quoted Bedi as stating.

The reply by Singh, who is Deputy Leader of the House, came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu raised the issue of Bedi's tweet which allegedly ridiculed the people and entire society of Tamil Nadu in the Lower House of Parliament and sought a response by Singh.

"In a tweet Puducherry Lieutenant Governor has ridiculed the people and entire society of Tamil Nadu. If Government endorses her view then it means it supports her, I request Deputy Leader of the House to respond," Baalu said in Lok Sabha.

Singh, who faced interruptions from opposition benches, urged the members to put the matter to rest in the light of regret expressed by Bedi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Congress in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Bedi had humiliated people of Tamil Nadu "in an outrageous manner" and the House should adopt a resolution.

On June 30, Bedi tweeted, "A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become d first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 yrs back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+"

The city has been reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level. (ANI)

