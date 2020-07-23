Kiran Bedi to address Puducherry Assembly on July 24

Puducherry [India], July 23 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi will address Legislative Assembly on July 24.

She will address the house at 9.30 am on Friday.

"Proposal seeking approval for laying of Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before Assembly and letters of Chief Minister-Speaker to address House received on Wednesday. LG has accepted the invitation," the LG Secretariat said in a statement.

On July 20, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had presented the annual budget for the year 2020-21 at Legislative Assembly, ignoring the directive of Bedi to defer the proceedings.



While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister had announced the abolition of drinking water tax and electricity tax (less than 100 units) for BPL families.



"The government has decided to start Nammalvazhvar Agricultural Innovation Program and subsidise crops including grains and paddy," he had said while presenting the budget.



The Puducherry Budget was tabled in the Legislative Assembly at 12 pm on Monday. However, it was scheduled to start on 9:30 am. But Bedi did not come to give the inaugural speech and it got delayed and started at 12 pm.



The AIADMK and BJP MLAs protested inside the assembly. (ANI)

