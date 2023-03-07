Kiran Rijiju commences final day celebrations of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiran Rijiju visited Shastri Bhawan, on Tuesday to commence the final day celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Jan Aushadhi Rath to commence celebrations of 'Jan Aushadhi Jan Chetna Abhiyaan' in New Delhi was flagged off by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. This event kickstarted the launch of the 5th Jan Aushadhi celebrations across the country, as per an official release.

The third day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 was observed as 'Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore' across the country.

Women beneficiaries attended in large number at 34 locations in all States/UTs at Jan Aushadhi Kendras where interaction was conducted in the presence of women public representatives, women doctors, NGO's and information sharing about Health benefits of Jan Aushadhi medicines were done. Special discussions about menstrual health were also conducted. Kits containing women-centric products were distributed to more than 3500 women at designated locations.

The fourth day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 was celebrated as 'Bal Mitra Diwas'.



Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) conducted weeklong celebrations across the nation on the occasion of 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas. The fourth day's events of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) were dedicated to children.

'Jan Aushadhi -Jan Arogya Melas' (Health Camps) and Heritage Walks (Health Walk Virasat ke Saath) were organised all over the country on the fifth day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023.

The sixth day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 was celebrated as "Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Banein" today. On this occasion, a large number of people took pledge 'Jan Aushadhi Shapath' digitally on the MyGov platform to promote the use of generic medicines.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines. The Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched in November, 2008 with an objective of having at least one Jan Aushadhi Store in each district of the country. (ANI)

