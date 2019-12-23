Kirari fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 9

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Nine people have lost their lives so far in the Kirari fire tragedy.

The fire had broken out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, 43 people lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi. (ANI)