New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Nine people have lost their lives so far in the Kirari fire tragedy.
The fire had broken out in a cloth godown in Kirari in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
More details are awaited.
Earlier this month, 43 people lost their lives in a major fire tragedy at Anaj Mandi factory in Delhi. (ANI)
Kirari fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 9
ANI | Updated: Dec 23, 2019 06:36 IST
