Kiren Rijiju congratulates PV Sindhu on behalf of people of India

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday spoke to Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and congratulated her on behalf of the people of India for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Rijiju also spoke to Sindhu's coach Pullella Gopichand and appreciated his efforts for the "historic" win of the Indian shuttler today in Switzerland.

"Spoke to PV Sindhu and extended congratulations on behalf of the people of India for her historic win Also spoke to coach P. Gopichand and appreciated his efforts for this historic win of PV Sindhu and Bronze medal of Sai Praneeth," he tweeted.

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

Heaping praises on Sindhu after she bagged the BWF World Championships title, Rijiju said that India is proud of the player's success and asserted that the government will continue to provide best support and facilities to produce more champions.

"PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of PV Sindhu My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support and facilities to produce champions," he tweeted.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 today in Switzerland.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

