Kiren Rijiju expresses shock over killing of Advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed shock over the killing of advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan in Kerala and urge the state government to take strong action in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "I am deeply saddened that the political violence in Kerala has once again cost a young life. The killing of Advocate Ranjith Srinivas is shocking. I urge the Kerala government and local police to take strong action in the matter."

The Bar Council of India (BCI) also in its meeting has decided to write to Home Ministry demanding that the killing of advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan in Kerala be investigated by a central agency like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Only a central agency can find out the truth and the guilty could be punished, BCI said in a release.

It said that Sreenivasan was a young leader of the Bar and has been brutally murdered by criminals.

"The murder of Advocate Ranjith Sreenivasan as per the newspaper report is a political murder. Being the representative body of advocates, BCI is not supposed to sit tight over such brutal murders of advocates. Such incidents of killings of the advocates are increasing day by day. The Council has been demanding a proper law to protect the advocates and their families," the release said. The Council strongly condemned the brutal murder.

Ranjith Srinivas was hacked to death inside his house in front of his mother, wife and daughter two days back. He was the OBC Morcha Kerala state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. (ANI)

