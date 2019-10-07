Kiren Rijiju shares Kaif's tweet, says he hopes Pak, Imran Khan received strong message from India

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared a recent tweet by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif against Pakistan, saying that he hopes the country and its Prime Minister Imran Khan "got a strong message from India.In his tweet, Kaif had lashed out at Khan over his recent statement at the United Nations, saying that the Pakistan PM has fallen from the grace of being a great cricketer to a puppet of the country's army and terrorists.

Sharing Kaif's tweet, Rijiju wrote, "I hope the whole of Pakistan and their PM @ImranKhanPTI got the strong message from India" In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan had said that religion has nothing to do with terrorism.

Responding to the same, Kaif had written: "Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists."

Ever since his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan has been under severe attack from different quarters. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had recently labeled the address as "rubbish," saying that this is not the cricketer the world knew of.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about India's growth and how the country has developed under his leadership, Khan's address at the UNGA had centered around the Kashmir issue presented in vile rhetorics maintained by him ever since the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370. (ANI)