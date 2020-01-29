Kirit appeals Maha govt to lift the stay on Aarey car shed work

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Vice-President of BJP's Maharashtra unit Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday appealed state government to restart the work of metro car shed at Aarey.

"Aarey metro car shed committee has submitted its final report asking the government to continue car shed work at Aarey," Somaiya said.

"I appeal the Uddhav Thackrey government to please withdraw the stay. We have wasted 60 days and Rs 600 crores," he added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had stayed the order for the Aarey metro car shed project.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," Thackrey had said at a press conference last year. (ANI)

