Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



The complaint will be filed against him for non-disclosure and concealment of properties of 19 bungalows in Korlai Alibag.

"Today 11 January 3.30pm I will meet CEO Baldeo Singh Election Commision Mantralaya Mumbai, to submit Complaint against CM Uddhav Thackeray for Non Disclosure/Concealment of Properties 19 Bunglows (Korlai Alibag) Rs 5 Crore in his election affidavit," Singh tweeted today. (ANI)

