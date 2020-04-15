Kirit Somaiya writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeks action into Bandra incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh seeking an action into the Bandra incident.

"I have received a video and notes on yesterday's Bandra incident, sending you for appropriate action," Somaiya stated in the letter.

More than 1,000 migrant workers gathered outside the station in Bandra here on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

