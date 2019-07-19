Kisan Congress to hold nationwide protest against Priyanka's arrest

New Delhi, [India], July 19 (ANI): Kisan Congress on Friday decided to protest outside BJP offices across the country after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's arrest in Uttar Pradesh when she was going to Sonbhadra where 10 people died in firing on July 17.

Kanpur Congress also staged a roadblock protest against Priyanka's arrest.

Priyanka, who had arrived in Sonbhadra earlier today was detained by the police after she sat on a dharna against the state government for not allowing her to meet the kin of those killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Police detained her citing violation of Section 144, which was imposed in the area. The section prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area.

Priyanka was detained in Varanasi and was not allowed to move ahead to Mirzapur. She was escorted amidst heavy police security.

According to police, nine people were killed in the firing in Sonbhadra.

On the day of the incident, Priyanka had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Taking to Twitter, she had said, "In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of 9 Gond tribesmen, including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart-wrenching. Administration and Chief Minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?"

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths.

Five people were arrested on July 18 in connection with the case. (ANI)

