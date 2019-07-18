Kisan Congress writes to PM Modi, seeks relief for drought, flood hit farmers

New Delhi [India], July 18(ANI): The farmers' wing of Congress party has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an effective financial relief mechanism that addresses the needs of farmers faced with drought and flood situations.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, chairman of Kisan Congress Nana Patole said: "Natural disasters, in the form of drought and floods, are impacting farmers. We need a responsive and effective financial relief mechanism that addresses the needs of affected farmers."

Talking about PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), he said the insurance companies raked in some Rs 17,000 crore, and farmers are yet to see a cumulative three-figure relief.

"Lakhs of farmers are waiting for claim settlement for the past three years. PMFBY needs some changes. State governments are not paying their premium dues," he stated in the letter. (ANI)