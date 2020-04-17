'Kisan Rath' app to help farmers transport their farm produce

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday launched a farmer-friendly mobile application -- Kisan Rath -- to facilitate farmers and traders in searching vehicles for primary and secondary transportation of agriculture and horticulture produce.

Primary transportation would include movement from farm to grain markets, FPO collection centre and warehouses, etc. Secondary transportation will include movement from grain markets to intra-state and inter-state mandis,

processing units, railway station, warehouses, and wholesalers, etc.

Tomar said: "At this juncture, while the country is going through COVID-19 situation, this 'Kisan Rath' app will greatly facilitate our farmers, FPOs, and cooperatives in the country to have the choice to find a suitable transport facility to transfer their agriculture produce from farm gate to markets."

This app facilitates farmers and traders in identifying the right mode of transportation for the movement of farm produce ranging from food grain like cereal, coarse cereal, pulses, etc., fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, spices, fiber crops, flowers, bamboo, log and minor forest produce, coconuts, etc.

This app also facilitates traders in the transportation of perishable commodities by refrigerated vehicles. The consignors -- farmer, FPOs, buyer/trader -- place a requirement for the transportation on this app, which is disseminated to transport aggregators in the market, who in turn interface with various truckers and fleet owners for obtaining a competitive quote against the requirement and passes back the quote and trucker details to the consignor.

Thereafter, the consignor directly negotiates offline with the trucker and finalises the deal. This mobile app will be made available in eight languages in the Android version initially and is ready for pan-India use. (ANI)

