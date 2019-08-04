Kishan Reddy lauds Army's for foiling infiltration bid in J-K's Keran sector, says 'no alien' will enter the country

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday lauded Army for foiling infiltration attempt of Pakistani BAT squad stating that 'no alien' will enter the country.

He said that the government has always been about securing borders and protecting citizens and their property.

"Our govt has always been about securing borders and protecting Indian Lives and Property. Today, our forces have foiled yet another infiltration attempt of Pakistani BAT squad. No alien will enter our nation. Our forces are equipped & enabled to foil any such futile attempts," Reddy tweeted.

Indian Army on Saturday said to have foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani BAT in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector while eliminating five-seven Pakistani Army regulars and terrorists.

"In the last 36 hours, the Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT (Border Action Team) squad in Keran Sector. Five-seven Pakistani army regulars/terrorists eliminated; their bodies are lying on the LoC, not retrieved yet due to heavy firing," Indian Army had said in a statement.



The LoC in the last few days has been volatile with two armies frequently trading heavy fire including the use of higher caliber weapons.



This comes after Indian Army on Friday alleged that Pakistani terrorists were plotting an attack on Amarnath Yatra.



The security forces have also recovered an American made M24 sniper rifle and mine with Pakistani Ordnance Factory (POF) markings on it.



The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday had issued a security advisory for tourists and Amarnath pilgrims urging them to curtail their stay in the valley immediately.



On Saturday, Pakistan alleged that the Indian Army had used cluster ammunition, a claim vehemently rejected by Indian Army.



Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception." (ANI)

