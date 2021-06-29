Kishan Reddy takes jibe at Rahul, says he is too busy to pay tributes to Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Wayanad MP is so busy that he has "forgotten" to pay tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Rahul Gandhi does not have time to pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. The people should understand why the Gandhi family behaved against Rao."

"PV Narasimha Rao brought economic reforms to this country. He worked as the Prime Minister of the country at the time of crisis. PM has decided to release postal stamps in his (PV Narasimha Rao) memory in the presence of eminent people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," the Union Minister said.



"Be it Congress or any other party, BJP rises above party lines to pay tributes to anyone who works for the nation," he said.

Earlier, in the day, taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "So busy is @RahulGandhi that he has "forgotten" to pay tributes to #PVNarasimhaRao Garu on his 100th Jayanti. PVNR was a lifelong Congressman, yet appalling to see how one dynasty tramples over his legacy. Such political untouchability is distasteful and unfortunate."

PV Narasimha Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms in the country particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country.

It was during Rao's term that he appointed Dr Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister, who ushered in a series of economic reforms to lift the country from a worsening economic crisis.

Rao was a six-time MP and died at the age of 83 in 2004. (ANI)

