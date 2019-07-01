Kishtwar accident death toll mounts to 35, Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): The death toll in the accident which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar rose to 35 after two more people succumbed to injuries on Monday.

The number of injured people now stands at 20.

"Thirty-five people have died. Three injured were airlifted to Jammu. Another helicopter flew to Kishtwar to airlift more injured," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

Governor Satyapal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

"Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to them," a communique from Raj Bhawan read.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador, coming from Keshwan, lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Governor Malik, in the press statement, said that all the reasons behind the accident will be investigated. "All the reasons for such incidents will be probed thoroughly and strong decisions will be taken in the next SAC meeting to ensure strict action against those responsible for such avoidable incidents."



Governor had directed officers of the Transport Department to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed condolences to the families of those killed.

"The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

