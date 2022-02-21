Kishtwar's Ratle Hydropower Project earlier stalled revived by present govt: Union Min Dr Jitendra Singh

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): Kishtwar's Rattle Hydropower Project has been revived after over eight years, said Union Minister and MP from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday.

Dr Singh chaired the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Meeting for Kishtwar District on Monday.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Ratle Hydropower Project that was earlier stalled from last eight years by the earlier governments has been restarted by the present government as a joint venture between NHPC and JKSPDC.

Dr Singh further informed that Kishtwar is going to become the hub of hydroelectricity with 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydropower project, 624 MW Kiru Hydropower project and revived Ratle Hydropower Project that will make the entire Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in future.

He also said that under Udaan Scheme, an airstrip would be constructed in district Kishtwar, an Ayurvedic hospital has been built in the district with Degree Colleges established up to far-flung areas like Padder.

The minister while reviewing the functioning of various Central Government Schemes mentioned that the DISHA platform gives an opportunity to elected representatives and executive to work together on various developmental issues for larger public interest. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started very effective and well-conceptualized schemes and to take full benefit of these schemes, it was important to bring to fore the loopholes or problems in implementation so that timely solutions can be worked out and projects may achieve the intended deadlines. Both the DISHA meetings were attended by the District Development Commissioners of Doda and Kishtwar, DDC Chairpersons of Doda and Kishtawar, District Officials, DDC Members, BDC Members and Sarpanchs and Panchs of the districts.

Lavender has been designated as Doda brand product. Khilani - Goha - Sudhmahadev National highway, also linking Kalota and Humbal, and National High Altitude Medicinal Plant Bhaderwah will become functional early next year in district Doda.

The Minister also informed that Lavender has been designated as Doda brand product. He said, Doda is the birthplace of India's Purple Revolution (Aroma Mission) and lavender can be promoted under 'One District, One Product' initiative of the Modi Government to attract Agri- StartUps, entrepreneurs and farmers.

Dr Singh maintained that CSIR-IIIM's Aroma Mission is providing means of livelihood to budding farmers and Agri-Technocrats and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship giving a boost to Start-Up India campaign. Regarding the Purple Revolution, the Minister emphasized that awareness/beneficiary programmes should be organised in Doda, Jammu and other districts and later in the rest of the country to showcase the lucrative aspects of lavender cultivation so that StartUps under Aroma Mission would be encouraged. This would also enhance the image of district Doda District that is the birthplace of Purple Revolution.

The Minister also said that various initiatives were being taken to improve forward and backward linkages for Lavender produce and various options of marketing are being explored for which deliberations with various industry partners is underway.

During the meeting, he also stressed on the branding of the products under 'One District, One Product' initiative with innovative themes so that holistic development of the district must be ensured.

He also informed that Goha Khilani National Highway Project that is providing crucial connectivity and employment in the region will be completed in early 2022-23. He further informed that National Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plant will be functional in March next year paving a way for developmental activities in the district with strides towards ease of living and providing livelihood.

Dr Singh said that the recently launched 'Sansad Khel Spardha' must emphasize on 'One Sport, One District' initiative so that the traditional sports having cultural links with the district and/or showcasing talent in the local sports would be encouraged under it. Dr. Singh also said that the local sports talent in J&K would now be explored under 'Sansad Khel Spardha' providing sportspersons the opportunities to compete at Panchayat level, district level and UT level. He further said that sports was no longer just an entertainment or a leisure activity but being actively chosen as a career.

Under Digital Health Mission as announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort, Dr Singh said that 'Doctor on Wheels' started from Doda has been very successful especially in its far-flung areas providing 'Telemedicine' services using the latest technology and consulting with super speciality doctors from different parts of the country.

Dr Singh stressed that coordination meetings must be conducted every third month of the year so that the constructive inputs may be taken from the elected representatives of the district for follow up and plugging of loopholes in the implementation.

Dr. Singh also informed that the all-weather, Chattergala Tunnel connecting Kathua and Doda districts via Bani-Basholi will be included under Bharat Mala Project Phase-II. (ANI)

