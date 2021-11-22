Kisan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agenda

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions, will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday on the issues pertaining to the law on MSP guarantee, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the non-payment of the dues to the sugarcane farmers.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Tikait claimed that the crops are not procured by the government as per the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"The panchayat is being held against the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri. The amount has not been paid for the sugarcane, it is related to that as well. More than Rs 4,000 crore is due now. The farmers growing potatoes are upset, the crops are procured as per the MSP. The central government has decided to roll back three laws, the state government should write to the centre regarding other issues. We want the correct price for the crops, withdrawal of the cases that were registered. So the panchayat has been scheduled for all of these," he said.

The BKU leader said that the ongoing protest in Delhi is not only against the three farm bills but also demanding the MSP guarantee and the electricity amendment bill.

"The protest is ongoing for one year. It is not only against the three bills, it is also about the MSP, the electricity amendment bill and also stubble burning. We had talks on two issues with the centre. They have talked about the three bills now. MSP remains due. Besides, whatever has happened during this one year, we will talk about them as well. 750 farmers have died during this protest. Lakhimpur Kheri incident took place. All of these issues are pending. The Central government should talk about these issues. The making of laws on MSP is also a part of this protest. Unless they don't talk, the farmers won't return. Samyukta Morcha has written all of this to the government," he said.

Tikait gave the message to the farmers that the meetings will be conducted across the country wherever required and added that all of the meetings of the Union will be held as per the schedule despite the Centre's announcement to roll back the laws.

"I would give the message that the protest is ongoing in Delhi and we will conduct meetings wherever required in the state and across the country. All of our scheduled meetings will be held as per the schedule until the government does not talk to us. The government should release a letter on the issues," he told ANI. (ANI)