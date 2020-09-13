KK Ragesh gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Yechury's name in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP KK Ragesh has given the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding that the House expresses serious concerns on the "NDA government naming CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury as a co-conspirator" in the violence that took place in North East Delhi in February this year.

Delhi Police on Sunday refuted media reports that Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sitaram Yechury, psephologist Yogendra Yadav and economist Jayati Ghosh were arraigned as co-accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by it in the case related to the northeast Delhi violence.



A statement today by the Delhi Police clarified to say that a report put out by an online news agency that "the names are part of the disclosure statement of one of the accused in connection with organizing and addressing the Anti-CAA protests" was incorrect.

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to post its rebuttal.

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on October 1, subject to exigencies of Government Business. (ANI)

