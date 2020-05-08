KMC Mayor to act as caretaker Board of Administrator for four weeks: Calcutta HC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): In response to a petition filed in the Calcutta High Court over the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) being appointed as Board of Administrator (BOA) of KMC, Justice Talukdar on Thursday directed the newly BOA to act as caretaker BOA for four weeks.

According to the council of the petitioner, "The Chairman of the BOA, who is the Mayor as on today of the KMC, cannot appoint himself to the BOA as its Chairman by invoking powers in the name of the Governor as Minister of the Department of Urban Development and Municipal affairs."

The petitioner had filed the petition saying that the power has been exercised in abuse of jurisdiction by invoking section 634 of the KMC Act (as amended).

On May 6, Firhad Hakim was appointed as the chairperson of the BOA with effect from May 8 till the first meeting of the Corporation is held after the election.

Other members of the board are Atin Kumar Ghosh, Debabrata Majumder, Debasish Kumar, Manzar Iqbal, Shamsujjaman Ansari, Tarak Singh, Indrani Saha Banerjee, Swapan Sammandar, Amiruddin, Ratan Dey, Ram Payre Ram, Avijit Mukherjee and Baiswanor Chatterjee.

The first meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, after the last general election to the civic body, was held on May 8, 2015, and the five-year term of the office of Councillors will expire on May 7. (ANI)

